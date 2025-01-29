Breaking News
Authorities must weed out illegal autorickshaws

Updated on: 29 January,2025 06:58 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Editorial |

Representational image. Pic/iStock

The upcoming fare hike for kaali-peeli taxis and autos has evinced a number of reactions from Mumbaikars. A report in this paper highlighted the views of people on the fare increase and its impact, especially on daily commuters.


The bigger takeaway though was that several problems needed to be looked at and addressed through the fare hike. Bus services at some high-density spots like near offices and stations have been whittled down and commuters are hard-pressed to get buses.


Autorickshaw drivers are charging passengers arbitrarily. While there is a fixed rate, people are oblivious and the share auto syndicate continues to operate with impunity and hold commuters to ransom. Then, in certain pockets of the city, even non-share autos charge a ‘fixed, exorbitant fare’ of their own. The leader of a rickshaw union himself said that illegal autorickshaw drivers are charging R100 for a minimum fare trip. The point here is that people when they board, do not know whether this is some kind of legal or illegal rickshaw. So, it is up to the traffic authorities to weed out the illegals and stamp out vehicles that are not running on meters. When the leader of the union himself says this is going on then, imagine the plight of the common person and how powerless they are. Refusals to ply are now becoming more common.


The fare hike will also see the familiar confusion—recalibrating meters, the absence of new fare cards, drivers making excuses—citing the changes—and inevitable arguments with clueless or outraged commuters. The kaali-peelis are such an integral part of our  commuting landscape. Mumbai prides itself on safety and accessibility because of its public transport. Let leaders fix these problems with speed and determination.

