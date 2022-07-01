Be aware and alert to fight online fraud menace

Some people have approached the police, complaining that they received calls from people claiming to be senior city cops, who have warned of arrest over social media posts

Cops have also been urging citizens not to respond to random messages threatening electricity disconnection over bills. Representation pic

It is raining cybercrimes and there is certainly no shortage of that. One has heard about the electricity scam, then there is the loan recovery agents scam, and now the latest wherein some social media users are being targeted by conmen posing as police commissioners, of all things.

Some people have approached the police, complaining that they received calls from people claiming to be senior city cops, who have warned of arrest over social media posts. They ask these targets to pay a fine online to avoid action. To make this hoax more ominous and ‘credible’ in a way, complainants said the scamsters sent them photos of top police officials. The harassment and intimidation escalate with phone calls.

Do not give in to this and double check with the nearest local police station. File a complaint so that the police can bust this scam.

This edit space has always highlighted how these online scams seek to become ‘topical’ or use new modus operandi to scam persons. From world events to what is happening locally on the ground, any and every tactic is used to con people.

The scamsters have to stay ahead in this race. Once they know that people have wised up to a particular scheme and there are enough warnings going around, they are on to yet another plan through which to get the gullible to hand over money.

There are some fundamentals to this game. First, surprise. Then, there is an element of intimidation. They will confuse their target. They will not give them time to think. The blackmail and humiliation card is played out too.

The best way to rebuff this is to become aware. Look at the red flags. Call them out and complain, and do not for any reason cow down because of threats. Stay ahead of the conmen, puncture these evil designs.