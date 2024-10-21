One emerging treatment option for patients struggling with blood glucose control in Type 2 diabetes is bariatric surgery, also known as metabolic or diabetes surgery
Type 2 diabetes is a chronic metabolic disorder marked by high blood sugar levels, often resulting from a combination of insulin resistance and inadequate insulin production. One emerging treatment option for patients struggling with blood glucose control is bariatric surgery, also known as metabolic or diabetes surgery. These procedures, traditionally aimed at weight loss, have shown significant potential in improving blood glucose control and even achieving long-term remission of diabetes.