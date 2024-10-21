Breaking News
Mumbai: CR widens platforms at Kasara; expected to ease travel for commuters
Only suggestion, not order: NESCO on stray dog feeding spots
Mumbai: Officials ‘clueless’ about source of Andheri high-rise fire
Bomb threats to flights surge with 36 more incidents reported on Sunday; officials seek assistance from social media firms
Tenth arrest in Baba Siddique murder, three still at large
shot-button
Home > News > Opinion News > Article > Can bariatric surgery significantly improve blood glucose control in Type 2 diabetes patients

Can bariatric surgery significantly improve blood glucose control in Type 2 diabetes patients?

Premium

Updated on: 21 October,2024 11:14 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dr. Ramen Goel | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

One emerging treatment option for patients struggling with blood glucose control in Type 2 diabetes is bariatric surgery, also known as metabolic or diabetes surgery

Can bariatric surgery significantly improve blood glucose control in Type 2 diabetes patients?

Image for representational purposes only (Photo Courtesy: iStock)

Type 2 diabetes is a chronic metabolic disorder marked by high blood sugar levels, often resulting from a combination of insulin resistance and inadequate insulin production. One emerging treatment option for patients struggling with blood glucose control is bariatric surgery, also known as metabolic or diabetes surgery. These procedures, traditionally aimed at weight loss, have shown significant potential in improving blood glucose control and even achieving long-term remission of diabetes.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

diabetes type 2 diabetes weight loss surgery health Health And Wellness lifestyle

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK