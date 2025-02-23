Can we keep public transport out of political disputes?

The situation quickly escalated when a larger group intercepted the bus and physically assaulted the conductor

Bus services between Karnataka and Maharashtra have stopped after recent tensions. Reports stated that a bus conductor was beaten up in Belagavi (formerly Belgaum) for allegedly not responding in Marathi. Then, some unidentified individuals attacked an MSRTC bus driver in the Chitradurga district of Karnataka, in retaliation.

Apparently things spiralled after an altercation in Marihal, when the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus conductor was reportedly attacked by a group of men for not responding to a passenger who asked for a ticket in Marathi. When he told her he did not speak Marathi and to speak in Kannada, he was allegedly attacked by the woman and her male companion.

The situation quickly escalated when a larger group intercepted the bus and physically assaulted the conductor.

Arrests and cross complaints have been filed at police stations, yet, one cannot stress enough the urgency of controlling this and bringing normalcy. These, in fact, are how divisions are driven deep and communal conflagrations begin. The one incident may seem small on the surface, but it is a spark to a powder keg.

Strict patrolling at depots, not allowing slogans to be smeared on buses. Even a particular number that can activate a quick response from the police can be given to the crew, in case of any trouble brewing. The cops can be e route to the bus site before things get out of control.

We also have to assume that if this continues, divisions may not be relegated to buses and regions in both states may be roiled. History shows us that both Karnataka and Maharashtra have claimed Belagavi as their own, with it considered in Karnataka currently.