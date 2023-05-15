Celebrities must clamp down on misuse of image

This is because of the huge influence they wield on the public, and the very real prospect of people simply buying and using products because the famous face endorses them

Representation pic

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar filed a criminal complaint with the Mumbai Crime Branch cyber cell recently, alleging there are numerous fake advertisements on the internet using his image. Consumers are being misled by them.

A report cited an FIR that said a weight-loss oil was advertised and a picture of Tendulkar’s face was used alongside. The text also stated that the product was endorsed by the sportsman, the report said. Similar advertisements were found on Instagram as well, and the complainant also found that a website was selling fat-melting spray using Tendulkar’s name and claiming that the product was recommended by the legend. It also claimed that the buyer would get a T-shirt signed by the cricketer free.

The misuse of celebrity images for commercial purposes is fairly common. Stars around the world have faced similar issues, and many of them have taken legal action to protect their image and reputation. In some cases, it is difficult to undo the harm that has been caused. Therefore, it is important for celebrities to be vigilant and take action as soon as they become aware of any such cases.

This is because of the huge influence they wield on the public, and the very real prospect of people simply buying and using products because the famous face endorses them.

It is unethical but more than that, it can be dangerous. Fat cannot be melted by a spray. Next, there will be ads telling people to eat tablets, powders or drink a syrup ‘endorsed’ by a prominent personality.

Even citizens, if they smell something fishy, are encouraged to raise a red flag; today, social media allows some reach and one can ask the celebrity’s office or representative if they are indeed endorsing a certain product. Calling out the cons and approaching the police is the way to go.