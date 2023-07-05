In 2021 itself, a legislator filed a writ petition in the Andheri court, pointing to the illegality of farming activities on the beach and the threat to public safety due to excavation work

The methi patches on Versova beach

Listen to this article Citizens need to be the eyes and ears of law-keepers x 00:00

The Versova police booked four people for endangering the lives of the public by engaging in illegal methi (fenugreek) farming on Versova beach. The police said the accused had dug approximately 10 feet into the sand in order to cultivate methi.

In 2021 itself, a legislator filed a writ petition in the Andheri court, pointing to the illegality of farming activities on the beach and the threat to public safety due to excavation work.

ADVERTISEMENT

An official stated there was evidence that the accused had damaged the beach and illegally excavated the sand bed. They were also involved in land encroachment under the guise of farming activities. The authorities have initiated a beach development project, which involves removing illegal excavation areas on Versova beach.”

At least 35 methi farms were found in the beach areas of Juhu, Versova and Ruia Park. This is a disturbing development and it is time to move double quick on stamping out this. Vigilance by locals is one thing, they may sense wrongdoing and point it out to relevant authorities.

It is the local leaders backed by police who need to take affirmative action. It begins though, with vigilance. There should have been stricter checks since 2021, since red flags had been raised about this beach farming.

Our beaches, the pride of the city and a great lure for tourists need a lot of work, through upgradation. From general cleanliness, citizen beach clean ups are an upbeat, inspiring initiative to more awareness about plastic choking our oceans, our beachside always warrants attention and care.

We also have to tackle drownings, number of lifeguards, signage, lighting all designed to make this a safer public space. Amidst all this, to see a public hazard created, is an all-out call to action and punishment for those responsible. For Mumbaikars, starved of open spaces beaches are haven. Protect and preserve for the public.