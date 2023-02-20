Citizens should not suffer because of Sena tussle

Let us not see violence break out. Instead, meetings, discussions and talks concerning the shakha system and offices should take place. The party or parties will win the people’s respect if things are done in a disciplined manner

Eknath Shinde. File pic

Political analysts and experts have been watching the unfolding scenario closely ever since Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was awarded the iconic bow-and-arrow symbol and the name Shiv Sena. While their interest may be academic in nature, the public is keeping track of the fallout of this as well as statements from the Uddhav Thackeray camp, projections and claims about contesting the matter in court

with trepidation.

Mumbai being a city with every inch as precious as gold, the biggest question concerns real estate. While the Shinde camp had said it would not try to stake a claim on Sena Bhavan in Dadar, there are other shakhas and offices. Already, sporadic reports are talking about ‘street fights’ that may break out between Uddhav Thackeray loyalists and Eknath Shinde followers if there is any attempt to take over shakhas. So far, this has been restricted to words only.

Given the deep bitterness and contentious history, it may be utopian to think that barbs will not be aimed, even now. Yet, the ordinary citizen must not suffer or be caught up in a melee. The situation must not spiral out of control.

The Shiv Sena, with some justification, conjures up images of goondaism and street fighting. Let the new party, old party, same old party or controversial party with the same name prove it has truly turned the corner and now has a different ethos.

It must take on challenges, solve problems through deliberations and however deep the divisions or sharp the combat, not make citizens pay the price.