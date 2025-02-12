Breaking News
Civic body must respond to Malad residents’ outrage

Updated on: 12 February,2025 06:48 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Editorial |

The civic body also demolished the ramps on both sides and permanently closed the bridge by placing cement barriers, making regular commuters furious, a report stated.

Cement barriers placed to restrict bikers. Pics/No Credit

A bridge across the Malwani Evershine Nagar creek in Malad West that was used as a shortcut by bikers to reach Link Road has now been shut by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The civic body also demolished the ramps on both sides and permanently closed the bridge by placing cement barriers, making regular commuters furious, a report stated.


On Monday, various NGOs and local political leaders gathered with more than 100 people under the banner of ‘Malwani Vikas Manch’ and protested outside the BMC office, demanding that the bridge be reopened for bikers. Irked locals threatened to escalate their protests. Civic body officials, though, claimed that the bridge was never meant for bikers and a flyover bridge on Marve Road had been built and was open for public movement.


There needs to be a dialogue between local representatives and the civic body leaders over the bridge. Is there another route which bikers can take to reach their destination in good time? People can also look at the argument that the space was dangerous for people and there was a possibility of accidents for bikers.


Even the fact that people are refusing to buy into the argument of safety proves there is a yawning gap and trust deficit between the community and civic body. This is a pattern everywhere, where infrastructure projects or any minor works are looked at sceptically by people, who refuse to believe in the intent of the civic authorities. They may question the project or ask about the quality of the work. They, most of the time, do not believe assurances that work of any kind is for their welfare, or will make life easier for them. It is time for communication and better understanding on both sides.

malad brihanmumbai municipal corporation link road mumbai columnists The Editorial mumbai news

