Mumbaikars bursting firecrackers at Charni Road on November 1. The AQI in many parts of the city was classified as ‘very poor’ in the past few days. Pic/Ashish Raje

Sir PM was looking at a list on a writing pad. His face was writ large with intent. The crossed shadow play filtering in from above his head that was caused by the setting sun didn’t disturb him.

“What is so important that you didn’t even notice my frantic waving,” exclaimed Lady Flora as she approached her friend who was seated under a stately canopy at the Cooperage bandstand. “May I ask about the contents on that list?” she prodded her friend.

“Oh, well...it’s not top secret or anything, just a few pointers to share with my former bosses. Like a post-Diwali post-mortem of how the city fared, overall, the red flags, the urgent concerns and any other areas that need addressing for next year. I hope they take it seriously, though,” he pondered.

“Let’s hear the list; I’m extremely curious,” enquired Lady Flora, the ever-eager soul that she was. Sir PM diligently began, “Here goes but please remember this is just a working list:

1. Air quality: This is our biggest, most obvious concern. We have to take this seriously, and avoid becoming another Delhi. We are closing in, though. No matter what the result is at the upcoming elections, a concerted, sustained template must come into play to protect our citizens’ health. And for that to work well and thoroughly, R&D must begin right now. We have the best scientists, environmentalists and medical researchers to set the ball rolling.

2. Firecrackers: There seems to be no letting down when it comes to bursting firecrackers. Even the Bombay High Court directive of a window of 8pm to 10pm for bursting crackers was brazenly flouted. Parents and school teachers, especially, ought to play a key role to explain to young people about the effects of overdoing this annual routine. Grown-ups should know that they lead by example, and explain why nonstop bursting of firecrackers directly affects the air that we breathe. There are silent, less disruptive options to celebrate festivals, without diluting the fervour and spirit. Awareness is critical. This is a long, arduous task. But it can yield positive results.

3. Safety: Often, common sense is ignored and irresponsible elements burst firecrackers in crowded spaces or on roads, dangerously close to moving vehicles. Ours is a congested city, and such episodes are frequent. There is very little policing of such instances nor do we see any consideration for unsuspecting passers-by. Injuries are an imminent concern, and checks must be in place to control such careless behaviour.

4. Civic sense: The damage to public property caused by lighting firecrackers in public places is unimaginable. The garbage every morning is there for all to see. Besides this, common folk residing in housing complexes must bear in mind that there are senior citizens or sick patients who might be recuperating from illnesses who need rest. Also, as seen in dome world cities, there should be designated public spaces in each neighbourhood to burst fireworks. This way, the spirit of both the community and the festival is observed without causing a nuisance.”

“Bravo! Pheroze, I am impressed,” applauded Lady Flora. She genuinely appreciated her friend’s effort to help improve the city’s health and wellbeing. Sir PM lowered his bifocals, “All this fine. I sincerely hope my former bosses pay heed and act on this public interest dossier. Right now, they seem all too busy joining the dots, and matching names with party symbols, given how many political parties are in the fray,” he smiled.

