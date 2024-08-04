Cyber bullying can be as bad as offline abuse sometimes

College authorities said awareness and guidance on the issue will not be limited to this event but will continue

Representation Pic

Online sexual exploitation and abuse is a serious issue. It needs immediate attention and collaborative efforts from all stakeholders, including schools and colleges, according to a report in this paper. In an initiative aimed towards creating awareness about online sexual exploitation and cyber crime, a Bandra college collaborated with non-governmental organisations and hosted a significant panel discussion on cyber crime.

The discussion at the event focused on the urgent need to protect students from online threats that can lead to severe consequences, including suicidal thoughts and self-harm, often stemming from a sense of helplessness. College authorities said awareness and guidance on the issue will not be limited to this event but will continue. It is important that we take cognisance and factor in the detrimental effects of cyber stalking, bullying, intimidation and abuse. When it is women, can be and very often is, sexual in nature.

How can one guard against this? Experts say if subjected to abuse, the target may need intervention and counselling just like in the physical world. One has to realise that this can be as serious if not more than physical abuse and should be treated with the same gravitas. Online, in fact, it is much easier to abuse somebody, as there is anonymity. So, one has to break up the scenario into two parts—there is the prevention bit and then there is the aftermath.

It is imperative that we address both and early on acknowledge that we inhabit both the cyber world and the real world. Both are mirrors of each other. So, if there are problems in the real world, there will be in the cyber world, too. Educational institutions investing in tackling this crime is a heartening initiative.