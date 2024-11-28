Breaking News
Mumbai: Bandra club member survives monkey attack
Gujarat serial killer sheltered in Mumbai after every murder
Mumbai: Three civilians, female firefighter injured in Dongri fire
Nalasopara: Hotelier booked for not informing about foreign guests’ stay
Mumbai: Woman, her 12-year-old son killed in dumper collision in Kurla
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > Opinion News > Article > Differently abled athletes deserve better facilities

Differently abled athletes deserve better facilities

Updated on: 28 November,2024 07:28 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Editorial |

Top

Singh was cerebral at a meet with an audience in a south Mumbai hotel.

Differently abled athletes deserve better facilities

Harvinder Singh. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Differently abled athletes deserve better facilities
x
00:00

Paris Paralympics gold medallist Harvinder Singh, an archer from Haryana, was in Mumbai recently to receive an award. He had won gold in the men’s singles recurve event in Paris. He won a bronze medal in the 2021 Paralympics too.


Singh was cerebral at a meet with an audience in a south Mumbai hotel.


One of the points he made during the freewheeling talk was that the sporting landscape in India is moving towards equality when it comes to facilities though there is some work to be done. Indian para-athletes, when travelling abroad are witness to superior facilities, like specially designed buses and good, accessible rooms. They then start at some disadvantage as, mentally, this disparity affects them. They start thinking about the other athletes who have had access and trained in superior or better conditions. This is largely, though not always, the case.


Coming from a champion para-athlete, the best in the world at his event, these words are surely a call to action for our sporting authorities.

Let us look at improving facilities for our differently abled sportsmen and women, right from the grassroots level. This would be a huge morale booster and encourage them to stay in the game.

Start factoring in everyone at the inception stage, when coming up with a new facility. This will mainstream para-athletes into the sporting system and make for a more egalitarian sporting landscape.

Our para-athletes have brought us so much pride and joy, they have to struggle and overcome so much more than their abled counterparts. The least one can do for our champions is ensure they have quality washrooms, accessible showers and good grounds to train on. Their achievements must also be rewarded financially.

These measures will engender a sense of equality. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Paris Paralympics 2024 haryana Paralympics mumbai columnists The Editorial mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK