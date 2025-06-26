Breaking News
MSRDC fixes Samruddhi Mahamarg after mid-day's report, vows regular checks
Grandson feigns surprise as cops probe grandmother’s body found in trash
Mumbai: Kalyan GRP books one for stealing debit card, withdrawing money
Maharashtra: Gautala, Pench sanctuaries to be shut for tourists from July 1
Maharashtra: Transporters threaten strike from July 1 over e-challans
shot-button
Israel Iran War Israel Iran War
Home > News > Opinion News > Article > Entertainment industry must take fire safety seriously

Entertainment industry must take fire safety seriously

Updated on: 26 June,2025 08:44 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Editorial |

Top

In a statement, authorities confirmed that the fire was confined to electric wiring, installations, plastic and iron materials, decorative items, cameras, costumes, lighting systems and other studio equipment

Entertainment industry must take fire safety seriously

Representation pic

Listen to this article
Entertainment industry must take fire safety seriously
x
00:00

A fire broke out recently on the set of the popular television show in Film City, Goregaon East, recently. The Mumbai Fire Brigade responded swiftly and the blaze, which had originated in a tent, was brought under control, and no injury was reported.

In a statement, authorities confirmed that the fire was confined to electric wiring, installations, plastic and iron materials, decorative items, cameras, costumes, lighting systems and other studio equipment. While the fire may have broken out despite all safety regulations being adhered to, it throws the spotlight on the need for regular checks at studios and shooting sites to see if they are fire safety compliant.


This is all the more important because highly flammable items, such as props and costumes, are used or stored in these spots. There are also electric wiring, installations and generators on set.


First up, exits need to be clearly marked. All those using the space,  who are physically present for whatever reason, must know the nearest exit to take in case a fire breaks out.

If the shooting is to take place at dusk or even later, these have to be easily visible and clearly marked. Having an exit route is useless if it is blocked by objects such as furniture or installations. It must be ensured that such paths stay open, and this is non-negotiable.

Each space must have something like a map indicating exits. Also, a list of emergency numbers has to be prominently displayed at multiple spots for people, and, if possible, an on-site alarm bell can be installed. A list of dos and don’ts in case of fire-related emergencies is yet another option. 

Safety should be the byword in this mega industry, where people arrive with stardust in their eyes and dreams in their hearts.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

film city goregaon Mumbai Fire Brigade mumbai columnists The Editorial mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK