Entertainment industry must take fire safety seriously

Representation pic

A fire broke out recently on the set of the popular television show in Film City, Goregaon East, recently. The Mumbai Fire Brigade responded swiftly and the blaze, which had originated in a tent, was brought under control, and no injury was reported.

In a statement, authorities confirmed that the fire was confined to electric wiring, installations, plastic and iron materials, decorative items, cameras, costumes, lighting systems and other studio equipment. While the fire may have broken out despite all safety regulations being adhered to, it throws the spotlight on the need for regular checks at studios and shooting sites to see if they are fire safety compliant.

This is all the more important because highly flammable items, such as props and costumes, are used or stored in these spots. There are also electric wiring, installations and generators on set.

First up, exits need to be clearly marked. All those using the space, who are physically present for whatever reason, must know the nearest exit to take in case a fire breaks out.

If the shooting is to take place at dusk or even later, these have to be easily visible and clearly marked. Having an exit route is useless if it is blocked by objects such as furniture or installations. It must be ensured that such paths stay open, and this is non-negotiable.

Each space must have something like a map indicating exits. Also, a list of emergency numbers has to be prominently displayed at multiple spots for people, and, if possible, an on-site alarm bell can be installed. A list of dos and don’ts in case of fire-related emergencies is yet another option.

Safety should be the byword in this mega industry, where people arrive with stardust in their eyes and dreams in their hearts.