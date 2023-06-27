The spring of the trampoline had broken, causing the victim to fall and injure himself, according to a report

A video grab that shows Beera jumping on the trampoline

Listen to this article Equipment must be in prime condition at facilities x 00:00

The Malad police have registered a case against a gaming zone on the fourth floor of a mall for endangering the life of individuals. The complaint was filed by a 19-year-old student who suffered a fractured leg while using a trampoline. The spring of the trampoline had broken, causing the victim to fall and injure himself, according to a report.

The incident should sound an alarm bell across theme parks and gaming zones, which have seen a popularity boom in the city. The management/owners must see that equipment is well-maintained and regular checks are undertaken to ensure smooth and proper functioning.

ADVERTISEMENT

A lot of indoor zones have mushroomed in the city and these are going to see a lot of visitors, given the monsoon season. There has to be proper safety protocol at all these facilities. While accidents do happen, it is important that equipment is in prime condition before people are allowed to use it.

This goes not just for gaming zones but all theme parks and even gyms, where an accident can result in grievous injury and in extreme cases, even death.

At the outset itself, care must be taken to install quality apparatus. Shortcuts cannot and must not be taken as here limb and life are at stake. In case of any malfunction or doubt, that piece of equipment should be promptly closed off for public use, till it is certified safe once again.

Slipshod repairs and temporary jobs are simply not on, in these circumstances and situations. All personnel have to be extremely well-trained and surfaces must be cushioned, especially in the case of attractions that involve jumping, where there are chances of falls. Safety equipment must also be at hand whenever needed.