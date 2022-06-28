Every project must get the respect it deserves

Some key benefits for passengers would be seamless and instant connectivity to and from major bus stops, commercial areas, residential areas, and highly affordable fares of just Rs 20 base fare, with R3 per KM travelled and R1.50 per minute and safe commute as the speed of e-bikes is limited to 25 kmph

The e-bikes are already in place at Andheri East, more to follow soon

Adding one more dimension to the city’s travel landscape, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking on Friday announced the launch of a public trial of electric bikes at key city bus stops. When bus passengers alight from the bus, they can use these e-bikes to travel to their final destination. E-bike stations are also being set up at commercial and residential areas. BEST is India’s first bus transport operator to offer such integrated first and last mile services.

A report in this paper said that some key benefits for passengers would be seamless and instant connectivity to and from major bus stops, commercial areas, residential areas, and highly affordable fares of just Rs 20 base fare, with R3 per KM travelled and R1.50 per minute and safe commute as the speed of e-bikes is limited to 25 kmph.

This is certainly an exciting prospect and does ensure last-mile connectivity. We want commuters to use the bikes with care and respect.

Every additional infra, even if at trial phase, must be accorded the respect it deserves by users. When we as people value this, though we are paying for it, and show responsibility it spurs on the authorities to create new amenities for us citizens.

Everything is in flux, but perhaps the most visible and vital symbols of change in a city like Mumbai are its transport arms. As we enter a new age commuting, a lot of phrases are being bandied about like ‘seamless’ or ‘last-mile connectivity’. This is what gives meaning to these feel-good phrases, this is what puts the real into talk and announcements.

Let us give this a real chance through decorum and correct usage. If this takes off well, it will give a fillip to bus commuting and a big thumbs up to sustainable travel.