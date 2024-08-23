Exam invigilators must keep abreast of technology

This shows us how exam cheaters are using technology to help them get ahead.

Seven people have been arrested for allegedly indulging in malpractices in the police recruitment process in Thane, an official said recently. They were arrested in connection with three FIRs registered in police stations where the exam centres for the recruitment process were located, the official added. They were caught using gadgets while appearing for the exams. The seven, including two women, hail from the Jalna, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Ahmednagar districts.

The FIRs were registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Information Technology Act and the Maharashtra Prevention Of Malpractices At University, Board And Other Specified Examinations Act. This shows us how exam cheaters are using technology to help them get ahead. The ‘old’ way of cheating, paper chits in shoes or copying from others, seems archaic now.

Invigilators and examiners need to wise up about the technology that may be misused during exams. Special sessions must be held for them so that they recognise when such devious practices are being done. Cyber police always have to stay one step ahead of cyber criminals. Similarly, examination authorities need to know what students are capable of doing to get ahead. They need to be trained to be adept at sensing when something is not quite right about a student’s behaviour at the examination hall.

This particular case is appalling as these aspiring police personnel would be the ones setting out to nab those who break rules. How ironic is it that some of them broke the rules to get picked for the police force. If candidates are dishonest to begin with, how can we expect them to nab the charlatans, cheats or frauds amongst us after donning khaki? Stay ahead of the game, invigilators, technology is the new mode by which cheating is and going ahead, will continue to take place.