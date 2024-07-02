The field tests and physical examination for the police job aspirants were conducted in Mira Bhayander area here between June 24 and July 1

Representational Image

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Four booked for bid to use stimulants during police recruitment test in Thane x 00:00

The officials on Tuesday said that police have registered cases against four persons for allegedly attempting to use stimulants during a field test for the police recruitment process in Thane, reported news agency PTI.

The field tests and physical examination for the police job aspirants were conducted in Mira Bhayander area in Thane district between June 24 and July 1, an official release said, reported PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Personnel of the Ant-Narcotics Cell deployed for checking found three of the candidates possessing injection syringes with a stimulant when they came for the field test on June 28, an official said, reported PTI.

Another candidate was found carrying a similar substance during the police recruitment test in Thane on June 30, the police said, reported PTI.

After a medical examination of the four persons, cases were registered against them June 28 and 30 at the Mira Road police station under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, the official said.

In another case, unidentified persons killed a 26-year-old man after meeting him in Kalyan town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday, reported PTI.

The incident took place at around 7 pm on 100 Feet Road in Kalyan, they said, adding the motive behind the killing was not yet known, reported PTI.

Two-three persons arrived at the spot and discussed something with the victim.

They later stabbed him with a knife and fled. The man died on the spot, an official from Kolsewadi police station said, reported PTI.

After being alerted, police rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.

Based on a complaint by a man who was accompanying the victim, the Kolsewadi police on Monday night registered an FIR against unidentified persons under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 103 (murder), the official said, reported PTI.

A probe was on into the case, the police added.

(With inputs from PTI)