Kudos to the parents, who made a proper, life-giving choice and there is lots to be said about banishing myths and fears about organ donation

Hospital staff at Wadia hospital paying their respects to the donor

Listen to this article Fears surrounding organ donation must be dispelled x 00:00

A three-year-old boy sustained a fatal injury playing near his home in Dombivli. He was declared brain-dead on June 9. His brave parents decided to donate his heart, liver and kidneys, making him the city’s third-youngest organ donor.

Guided by the Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre (ZTCC), the parents received support and made an informed choice, according to a report in this paper. On June 10, after confirming irreversible brainstem death, the ZTCC promptly allocated his organs for transplantation. Kudos to the parents, who made a proper, life-giving choice and there is lots to be said about banishing myths and fears about organ donation.

ADVERTISEMENT

It would work well for people to look up credible sources about organ donation, so that they have the right information. Adults can take an informed decision about pledging their organs, and most importantly, tell their families about it. They must impress upon their family that in case of any eventuality, they would want an organ donation to be done. The volunteers and experts often cite that though organs are pledged, after death, the family refuses to honour that wish as it is a highly emotional, strained time and the team is forced to turn away. Creating awareness and highlighting correct information are crucial for dispelling wrong notions about organ donation.

It is time for religious leaders of different faiths to be roped into campaigns. Several times, doctors and those working in the space claim that a religious reason is brought up when denying the donation, even though the organ had been pledged. If respected senior religious leaders are part of the effort to disseminate and enlighten, this can bring about progress in the donation space. More power to this spirit and to those who believe in give and let live.