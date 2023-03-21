For city runners, the onus of safety is on them

Yet, even as we pray for peace for the departed soul and strength to loved ones, it is important to have some takeaways, just some tips to make runners, walkers and cyclists safer on our city roads.

The vehicle that crashed into Rajalaxmi Ram Krishnan on Sunday morning

Post the tragic death of a woman runner at Worli Sea Face on Sunday morning, the running community has cynically commented that now some two-bit attempt will be made to enhance safety and this all will dissipate in the next few days.

Yet, even as we pray for peace for the departed soul and strength to loved ones, it is important to have some takeaways, just some tips to make runners, walkers and cyclists safer on our city roads.

Some proper demarcation for pedestrians and vehicles would be good. Footpaths can be smoother and encroachments removed so that runners can take the pavement when possible. Runners must consider that option. Runners must try and run, facing oncoming vehicles. Try and wear reflective gear, though we have witnessed many cyclists doing so early in the morning.

Also Read: Mumbai: Jogger in Worli killed by speeding motorist

This seems to be a near impossible situation since there is so much construction on in the city.

As much as possible, even if it is difficult for long-distance runners, if they can find a park or some open maidan that can allow them to run at least on shorter run days then that is an option, too. One understands that the terrain is different, there may not be inclines anywhere while the race route has incline. Yet, if runners can adapt by finding some incline somewhere just for their own safety and make that work for them, then that can be explored.

While this may seem like putting the onus on runners, there is a lot to be said for drivers zipping along on empty roads in the mornings. Do not speed, or break signals. Just because it is early morning does not give you licence to do this. Drunk driving is not stressed on because it is a no-brainer to say do not drink and drive. Up punitive action for reckless speed machines taking lives on our roads and changing so many families forever.