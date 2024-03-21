Gardens should be safe spaces for citizens

When their mother noted that her boys had not returned, the family contacted the cops and eventually the children’s bodies were found in a water tank

Two boys, brothers, aged 5 and 4, drowned in an open water tank at a Wadala garden recently. Their bodies were recovered at the beginning of the week. Reports say the boys had meandered into the park to play. When their mother noted that her boys had not returned, the family contacted the cops and eventually the children’s bodies were found in a water tank.

The shocking part was that the tank did not have a lid and was covered with a plastic sheet. The boys had fallen in maybe thinking that the cover was strong enough to take their weight.

This huge tragedy once again throws the spotlight on public infra on roads, gardens, at bus stops and on our pavements. Missing lids, loose lids, substandard covers are an invitation to disaster and at times, death.

The BMC must conduct a thorough investigation as to why this tank was covered in this way. Was the lid stolen? Why was the area not cordoned off, if it was uncovered, rendering it inaccessible to people?

We have seen gutter lids at times open, drain lids broken and some suspect lids that look fragile. All this needs quick attention and repair. The monsoon means such cavities may be hidden under flood waters which happens at times and the result is people falling in and drowning or being washed away.

While the state government/BMC announces its grandiose plans of making huge public spaces and giving citizens gardens, take the example of Mahalaxmi racecourse where 120 acres are going to be merged with more space to be made into a park, why do we not ensure safety first?

From good toilets, signage, lights, covered infrastructure, walkways that ensure you do not trip and break a limb, parks need to be maintained and safe above all. Look at your existing parks and do the necessary work, before announcing so-called green ‘gifts’ to the city.