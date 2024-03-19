Mumbai: ‘Our boys would be alive if tank had proper lids’

BMC orders probe after parents lose two children who fell into a water tank left uncovered at the Maharshi Karve Garden in Wadala

Ankush Vangri and Arjun Vangri

Two brothers were found dead in a water tank at Maharshi Karve Garden The RAK Marg police had registered an accidental death report According to the police, their family lives on a footpath outside St Joseph’s High School

Two brothers, aged four and five, were found dead in a water tank at Maharshi Karve Garden, Wadala, on Monday morning. The RAK Marg police had registered an accidental death report in connection with the incident. According to the police, their family lives on a footpath outside St Joseph’s High School. The matter came to light after the parents approached the Matunga police on Sunday to register a missing complaint as they could not locate the boys, Arjun Vangri, 4, and Ankush Vangri, 5.

After examining CCTV footage, the cops found out that the children had fallen into the tank, which was uncovered.

The children’s mother Sonu. Pics/Shadab Khan

Sonu Vangri, the mother of the boys, said, “We were very tense as our children had been missing since the morning of March 17 when they went out to play. We thought someone might have abducted our sons so we rushed to the police station. We spotted their hands in the tank around 6 am the following day. I am devastated and helpless. Only a black plastic sheet had been used to cover the tank. This mishap wouldn’t have occurred if there was a lid.”

Manoj Vangri, 30, her husband, said, “The kids went to play with a neighbour’s son. The latter approached us later, saying they couldn’t be found. We then began searching for them but in vain. After registration of the missing complaints, the bodies were found and retrieved from the tank. Arjun and Ankush had crossed the wall and entered the garden. The water tank had been covered with a plastic sheet. Watchmen had continuously raised concerns about the lack of lids but no one listened. Now my kids are dead. This mishap would not have occurred if there were lids.”

The water tank at Maharshi Karve Garden, Wadala, which was covered after the incident

After the tragedy

According to the locals, BMC workers arrived after the incident and placed lids on the tank. “They also covered the area so that no one can cross the boundary,” said a resident on the condition of anonymity.

Senior PI Mahadev Nimbalkar, RAK Marg police station, said, “It is clear that no one had pushed the children into the tank. While they were playing, one might have fallen into it first and the other, in an attempt to save him, also got trapped. The bodies have been sent to KEM hospital for a post-mortem. We are investigating the matter.”

The scene of the tragedy at Maharshi Karve Garden, Wadala, on Monday. Pic/Shadab Khan

Deputy Municipal Commissioner Kishor Gandhi said, “I have asked that a report on the incident be submitted to the deputy superintendent of gardens. It will be submitted soon. A contractor manages the garden. All information about the accident will be revealed after the investigation. After that, appropriate action will be taken.”

There are around 1,104 plots reserved for playgrounds, gardens and recreation grounds in the city. Most of them are managed by private contractors.

Mar 18

Day the bodies of the boys was discovered

With inputs from Sameer Surve