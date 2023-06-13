Harassment complaints must be taken seriously

The perpetrator was Omprakash Kanojia alias Prakash, a laundry man at the hostel, who was also an unofficial security guard.

Around 90 women from across the country came together to join in on an online call set up by a support group, to deal with the horrors they faced at a Charni Road hostel, where a 19-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered, according to a report in this paper. For many of them, the shared trauma stems from the fact that they knew the perpetrator, who incidentally died by suicide, because he had targeted them as well.

The perpetrator was Omprakash Kanojia alias Prakash, a laundry man at the hostel, who was also an unofficial security guard. In the report, an ex-occupant of the hostel stated that several girls recalled how this murderer would hone in on one timid, shy girl and harass her all throughout her stay at the facility. They cited a pattern, with the accused even calling them late at night. The worst thing, perhaps, is that some said their complaints to the administration went unheeded.

When red flags are raised, those in a position of authority need to pay attention. Start an inquiry and shield the victims. Hide their identity but start investigations right away. This behaviour always escalates if unchecked so quick action is key, if complaints have merit. Move fast and remove the person from the environment immediately.

Hostel authorities are adults so it is unforgivable that they refuse to recognise the signs and do nothing about complaints. At the very least, this man’s access to the hostel building should have been stopped at once. How many times are complaints going to fall on deaf ears? How many cases are going to happen and we are left thinking, ‘This could have been prevented, but…’ Educate yourself about the nature of sexual harassment, the pattern it takes and perpetrators’ behaviour. Flippant dismissal of complaints is criminal.