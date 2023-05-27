Holistic vision will make cycle project a success

This is to encourage commuters to consider cycling as a mode of transport.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) plans to set up 24 spots across the H West ward for bicycle parking, an initiative that is to be launched in approximately one week. The spots marked are in Bandra, Khar and Santacruz in the western suburbs. Some are near railway stations and other prominent spots.

This is to encourage commuters to consider cycling as a mode of transport.

While cycling is eco-friendly, it is important that with good intentions, comes absolute clarity of purpose, especially when it concerns installation of infrastructure.

As per the proposal, a total of 50 stands will be installed. Each stand can park five bicycles; hence, these stands can accommodate 250 bikes in total. A recent presentation outlined that the cost of installation of each stand is expected to be approximately '9,000 with additional costs for signage and other services.

One has to ensure that these stands are safe and bicycles are secure there.

They cannot be set up inside parks and eat into open spaces and precious green areas. They should also not block entry and exit points too. Care must also be taken to ensure that the stands are not placed too close to each other.

People need to treat infrastructure with care and respect. Scratching graffiti, breaking parts, trying to tamper with the stands should attract penalties.

Authorities must also ensure proper signage and lighting too, so that people know where these stands are. Will this be a daytime or a 24/7 facility? This should be clearly indicated. People must avoid using stands to dry clothes, as shelters and even as makeshift cradles for babies, as is witnessed at bus stops at times.

Having a holistic 360-degree vision, before the installation of the stands will ensure the pilot project is a success and worthy of emulation.