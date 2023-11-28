Breaking News
Maharashtra: Unseasonal rains lash six districts of Marathwada
Maharashtra: 23-year-old man nabbed from UP for rape of 9-year-old girl
Some people did not like certain parts of Anand Dighe biopic: CM Shinde
Mahatma Gandhi mahapurush, PM Narendra Modi yugpurush: Vice President Dhankhar
Mumbai Police arrests two persons for posing as IPS officers, duping bank staffer of Rs 35.25 lakh
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > News > Opinion News > Article > Hope Aareys boundary wall is not just decoration

Hope Aarey’s boundary wall is not just decoration

Updated on: 28 November,2023 04:27 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Editorial |

Top

A report stated that locals were cautioning that trees in the wall’s path were being damaged

Hope Aarey’s boundary wall is not just decoration

Construction of the compound wall has begun at unit number 32

Listen to this article
Hope Aarey’s boundary wall is not just decoration
x
00:00

To protect the designated 812 acres of forest in Aarey Colony from encroachment, authorities have initiated the construction of a boundary wall. The contractor has to ensure trees are preserved in the process. A report stated that locals were cautioning that trees in the wall’s path were being damaged. Forest department officials investigated the site, finding no evidence of destruction.


Constructing a compound wall circling the area, will definitely aid in stopping encroachment. What is now important is to see how this wall can skirt or avoid tree uprooting and damage. Encroachment means taking away of green cover, so a wall to stop that is a positive development. Yet, if in the construction of this perimeter we have trees that are removed or fall, then that is tragically ironical and defeats the purpose of having a protection perimeter.


The wall though must have human foot patrols as an adjunct. The wall, must be made of superior material and we should see top class construction and at the same time, not hinder the movement of animals. We often see projects started but they either peter out or some substandard work means we need to do them again or there is a collapse just a few months post work.


We need to avoid that, so that precious time, money and effort is not wasted. This edit has highlighted numerous times, how infra has to be top notch from inception to finish, with a  visionary approach at the time of drawing up plans. The chowkies around the forest to stop encroachment should be an added layer against those seeking illegal access into this green jewel. It is unfortunate that one needs a boundary wall, yet, the decision has been taken and now it should be effective and serve the purpose.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

aarey colony save aarey mumbai columnists The Editorial mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK