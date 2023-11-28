Hope Aarey’s boundary wall is not just decoration

A report stated that locals were cautioning that trees in the wall’s path were being damaged

Construction of the compound wall has begun at unit number 32

To protect the designated 812 acres of forest in Aarey Colony from encroachment, authorities have initiated the construction of a boundary wall. The contractor has to ensure trees are preserved in the process. A report stated that locals were cautioning that trees in the wall’s path were being damaged. Forest department officials investigated the site, finding no evidence of destruction.

Constructing a compound wall circling the area, will definitely aid in stopping encroachment. What is now important is to see how this wall can skirt or avoid tree uprooting and damage. Encroachment means taking away of green cover, so a wall to stop that is a positive development. Yet, if in the construction of this perimeter we have trees that are removed or fall, then that is tragically ironical and defeats the purpose of having a protection perimeter.

The wall though must have human foot patrols as an adjunct. The wall, must be made of superior material and we should see top class construction and at the same time, not hinder the movement of animals. We often see projects started but they either peter out or some substandard work means we need to do them again or there is a collapse just a few months post work.

We need to avoid that, so that precious time, money and effort is not wasted. This edit has highlighted numerous times, how infra has to be top notch from inception to finish, with a visionary approach at the time of drawing up plans. The chowkies around the forest to stop encroachment should be an added layer against those seeking illegal access into this green jewel. It is unfortunate that one needs a boundary wall, yet, the decision has been taken and now it should be effective and serve the purpose.