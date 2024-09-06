This is shocking as the authorities, instead of taking action against the illegalities, have put her life at risk

Illegal street hawkers in the area; (right) Cars parked illegally in the area

Listen to this article Keeping whistle-blowers’ identity secret is vital x 00:00

An activist speaking out against unauthorised hawkers and illegal parking along the inner roads of Vashi, causing congestion and traffic snarls, has been publicly named by the authorities as the person complaining about anti-social elements. This is shocking as the authorities, instead of taking action against the illegalities, have put her life at risk.

ADVERTISEMENT

While she received some local support, the situation has taken a disturbing turn after authorities, including the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) and traffic police named her publicly. The activist claimed that she has been taking up various issues in the vicinity. Now that she has been identified by authorities, they even salute her in a mocking manner, she claimed and she has faced aggression when trying to stop illegal parking.

It is absolutely incomprehensible that whistle-blowers can be identified this way. While the authorities have every right to investigate and establish the merit of the complaint, the complainant needs to be safe and anonymity is the way one can guarantee that. The whistle-blower culture in fact, has to be nurtured and preserved to unearth corruption in various spheres.

Today, there is great stress on ordinary citizens getting involved with the system, becoming stakeholders in various issues as varied as climate change, or even transforming a neighbourhood. If they are compromised while trying to do so, then all that talk about citizen involvement is only lip service.

This also sets an ugly and negative precedent, which will make people stay away from all problems for fear of getting attacked. Those responsible need to foster a sense of reassurance and trust, so that people pinpoint certain wrongdoings. Here, in fact, we have the exact opposite. It is disappointing and frustrating, to say the least. This is why there is a trust deficit between people, the police and various corporations. This has once again widened that.