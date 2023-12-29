It shows us that parking lots, too, can be hazardous with a blaze starting inside or near vehicles

Screengrab of the video

Listen to this article Less panic more quick-thinking needed in emergencies x 00:00

A massive fire broke out recently at a bike parking lot in a mall in the Lower Parel area. The blaze was reported in bikes parked at the spot.

Fortunately, the fire was limited to the open parking space which had 25 to 30 two-wheelers, officials had stated in a report. The blaze was extinguished before the arrival of the fire brigade, using a fire hydrant line within the mall grounds by people present at the site. Officials said no injuries were reported in the incident but some bikes were damaged due to the fire. The visuals of the incident showed flames engulfing one of the two-wheelers parked at the lot. The quick thinking of people present averted a bigger problem. It shows us that parking lots, too, can be hazardous with a blaze starting inside or near vehicles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Parking lots need to have firefighting equipment. At least one hydrant line will help in containing a blaze, till personnel arrive. People who may, unfortunately, be in the lot need to follow the same safety precautions that one is advised in case of a fire, trying to move out without pushing others or panicking. Put a cloth (if possible) a wet cloth over one’s nose, if found and try to move out. Try to call some emergency service if trapped and cannot find a way out. Do not try to get into your car and drive out as that may be dangerous.

Parking attendants must be trained to at least direct people away from danger and to safety. They must know emergency numbers, in case of a blaze including how to use the hydrants so that blazes can be temporarily contained. Parking lot corners should not be used to stow materials, tarpaulin, plastic, wooden boxes or some paper debris ready to be disposed of. This is often the case in building parking lots. Awareness, alacrity and quick, correct action are your best arsenal in such situations.