One of the banners installed in the forests of Aarey Milk Colony last week

Listen to this article Let’s accord protected land the respect it deserves x 00:00

The forest department has taken the first step towards ending illegal activities in Aarey forests by spreading awareness and cautioning people against dumping garbage, trespassing and partying in the protected areas of Aarey Milk Colony.

Previously, people, when caught committing any of these offences, would claim to have no knowledge about the area being a protected forest, said officials. Hence, no action could be taken against them, they added.

Now, officials have installed banners in the forests of Aarey Milk Colony, informing residents of laws against throwing trash, entering and partying in reserved forest areas. Violations will be punishable under the relevant laws, the banners warn.

This is commendable as it punctures the first defence of people claiming ignorance and subsequently innocence.

It underscores the importance of these banners or warnings. We have always stressed that signage (in a different context) is vital, it serves as advance warning and a guide for people about what to expect.

Even in subliminal ways, it will make people aware of what is a protected forest and why it is ecologically advantageous to keep it clean and green. Just because there is an open plot of land, that does not mean it can be used as a debris and garbage dump. This is a huge and festering problem in Mumbai where unprotected land is being used to dump debris. We have any number of reports of sea shores and unused parts of a park or dilapidated infra being used to dump debris. In some spots, debris is transported at the dead of the night as those doing the dumping know they are wrong and want to take cover of darkness to do so.

This sends a strong signal that professing ignorance will not cut it any longer. Now, that needs to be followed with action, to act as both punishment for offenders and a deterrent to those who are intent on and continue to defy.