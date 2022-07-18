Let’s develop a healthy respect for water bodies

The past weekend did see a relaxation as alerts for rain were lifted, but we must remember that there may be sporadic restrictions and rules through the season

Like every monsoon, there has been a raft of reports about people drowning at different spots across the state. We hear of drownings in lakes, rivers, ponds and beaches, too. This edit space has highlighted a recent drowning at Juhu beach and in that context, the importance of obeying rules made for beach-goers (there was a time restriction recently) because defiance may mean danger and, in some cases, death. The past weekend did see a relaxation as alerts for rain were lifted, but we must remember that there may be sporadic restrictions and rules through the season.

Entering water bodies just for a lark or a quick swim when cautioned not to is extremely dangerous but there are other perils, too. People may not enter the waters but there are any number clambering over rocks and tetrapods on the shore. There are some people who park themselves on ledges close to the sea. Some try balancing acts. Many completely underestimate the power of a wave, it can take you away in a minute, flirting with danger on some perches close to the sea.

There are numerous tragic anecdotes in our records of people who have simply been pulled in, in less than a second. Some have been washed off the rocks, where they thought they were safe. Others have found the ground slipping away from their feet and suddenly they were fighting in vain to stay above the water.

The periphery around water bodies looks deceptively harmless. It may also be inviting. Those gallivanting do not keep a healthy distance as they mistakenly think the water cannot reach them.

They do not factor in the possibility of slipping and falling into the water. The selfies for those cyber likes and virtual wah wahs are not worth it at all. The takeaway here is to stay off precarious perches and slippery surroundings ‘near’ water, too.