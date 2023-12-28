The said guard left the common accommodation and this was done with an intention of harassing co-workers

Representational Image

Listen to this article Let’s keep cops out of our revenge dramas x 00:00

A disgruntled security guard’s attempt to falsely implicate and harass his colleagues resulted in police arriving in large numbers at a Malad address to nab so-called heavily armed men from Kashmir. When the police arrived on location, they did find about 10 men from Kashmir and also found the guns and rifles.

When the detained men were questioned, the police learnt that they were working in the city as security guards specialising in the transport of cash and weapons in their possession had valid licences. It turned out that the men from Kashmir were residing together in the same accommodation for several months and pooled money for the meals that were prepared in the house. The failure of one of the guards to pay contribution towards preparing food led to the disagreement. The said guard left the common accommodation and this was done with an intention of harassing co-workers.

ADVERTISEMENT

We have seen too many of these ‘fake’ calls and ‘revenge’ calls to the police. Some of these may be threats done for a lark, or another flippant motive. The others are to harass the target, intimidate, or even spoil a name with the general public.

This seems to be happening too many times and there should now be a concerted effort to name and shame these perpetrators. This results in a colossal and criminal loss of time, stressing out an already strained police force. The cops could be following a genuine lead and case during the time they are sent to hare after these deliberately ‘bogus’ tip offs. There is total stress and panic for the target too and sometimes even though wrong, the public may continue being suspicious which causes considerable damage to reputation.

Take all these factors into consideration and take action against the culprits. The punitive action should do both—bite and act as a deterrent for others.