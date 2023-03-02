Breaking News
Maharashtra: Oppn leader submits breach of privilege notice against CM Shinde
Thane police recovers 98 stolen or lost mobile phones
Bombay High Court starts uploading Marathi translations of judgments on website
Mumbai Police nabs 97 people in 76 drugs cases in January
Thane bar raid: Seven arrested for flouting norms and indulging in obscene acts

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > Opinion News > Article > Locals MMRDA must discuss Metro station shift

Locals, MMRDA must discuss Metro station shift

Updated on: 02 March,2023 06:58 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Editorial |

Top

There were to be two Metro stations in Bandra West, one near Lucky restaurant signal and the other—National College station—near Jivan Kiran Bungalow opposite Railway Colony

Locals, MMRDA must discuss Metro station shift

Pic/MMRDA


Residents of a Bandra Parsi colony, and other stakeholders on SV Road, have sought an explanation from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) after the latter decided to shift the location of the National College station, which is part of the Metro 2B corridor.


They also claimed they were neither informed nor suggestions or objections were sought from them. 



There were to be two Metro stations in Bandra West, one near Lucky restaurant signal and the other—National College station—near Jivan Kiran Bungalow opposite Railway Colony. According to residents, the National College station has now been shifted opposite Tata Blocks. 


An extensive report in this paper detailed how residents wrote a letter to the relevant authorities mentioning objections and seeking explanations. 

While the Metro authorities may have a reasonable explanation, what is disconcerting is that people are completely blindsided when these changes take place. Some residents or stakeholders need to be informed, even though it is impossible that everybody will be on the same page.

There is some fear that a portion of a garden will be lost due to this project. There have been ‘gardens’ that have been sacrificed like one at Prabhadevi for the Metro station. A garden at Breach Candy has nearly vanished because of the Coastal Road. Yet, every effort must be taken to save our green patches, because in a concrete city, these are patches that we citizens call gardens because we have so little space. 

A doctor has expressed concerns about people being unable to access an eye hospital. While all these are fears, it does show that locals have some trepidation and a meeting between authorities and citizen representatives may help. This, though, should be done in good faith and with transparency and honesty. Communication channels can de-escalate conflict to some extent.

The Editorial columnists mumbai metro mumbai mumbai news mumbai metropolitan region development authority

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK