Locals, MMRDA must discuss Metro station shift

There were to be two Metro stations in Bandra West, one near Lucky restaurant signal and the other—National College station—near Jivan Kiran Bungalow opposite Railway Colony

Pic/MMRDA

Residents of a Bandra Parsi colony, and other stakeholders on SV Road, have sought an explanation from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) after the latter decided to shift the location of the National College station, which is part of the Metro 2B corridor.

They also claimed they were neither informed nor suggestions or objections were sought from them.

There were to be two Metro stations in Bandra West, one near Lucky restaurant signal and the other—National College station—near Jivan Kiran Bungalow opposite Railway Colony. According to residents, the National College station has now been shifted opposite Tata Blocks.

An extensive report in this paper detailed how residents wrote a letter to the relevant authorities mentioning objections and seeking explanations.

While the Metro authorities may have a reasonable explanation, what is disconcerting is that people are completely blindsided when these changes take place. Some residents or stakeholders need to be informed, even though it is impossible that everybody will be on the same page.

There is some fear that a portion of a garden will be lost due to this project. There have been ‘gardens’ that have been sacrificed like one at Prabhadevi for the Metro station. A garden at Breach Candy has nearly vanished because of the Coastal Road. Yet, every effort must be taken to save our green patches, because in a concrete city, these are patches that we citizens call gardens because we have so little space.

A doctor has expressed concerns about people being unable to access an eye hospital. While all these are fears, it does show that locals have some trepidation and a meeting between authorities and citizen representatives may help. This, though, should be done in good faith and with transparency and honesty. Communication channels can de-escalate conflict to some extent.