The tiles had broken just a few days after the opening but persons at the pool were quoted as saying this is common and repairs are on

Repair work underway at BMC Dahisar West Swimming Pool on Sunday. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Listen to this article Long-term vision needed before beginning projects x 00:00

The BMC Dahisar West Swimming Pool, which was opened to the public on April 1, was shut down just 73 days later, after its tiles started crumbling. The BMC closed the pool in the Pramila Nagar area on June 13, citing “maintenance” work. A notice has been pasted at the pool entrance, informing members about its closure until June 28, a report stated in this paper.

The tiles had broken just a few days after the opening but persons at the pool were quoted as saying this is common and repairs are on.

ADVERTISEMENT

The notice asks members to use other BMC facilities in Dahisar East, Kandivli or Malad until the Dahisar West pool is repaired.

While members rue that the lost time will not be compensated for with an ‘extension’, it is shocking that tiles break after barely two months of a pool opening. This means there is not enough attention to quality work, corners are being cut and swimmers are in danger too. Broken tiles which may have been in the pool for a few days means swimmers may cut themselves, and if there is bleeding, it mixes with the pool water.

This is symptomatic of a larger malaise when it comes to all public infrastructure. Ad hoc measures, shoddy work, quick fixes and passing the buck have become

commonplace now.

Work has to always be done with a long-term vision, with emphasis on safety, quality and longevity. Public funds are being used, so they cannot be wasted. The contractor needs to bear the cost if his work is found to be questionable. There are several other BMC pools coming up at different places in the city. While this is welcome, given that more people will have access to a pool, it is also vital that they are made well. This is an unfortunate and disappointing scenario in Dahisar, but way too familiar in the larger context.