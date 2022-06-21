May we practise sanitisation, masking with yoga

As we stand on the cusp of a swell in Coronavirus cases, physical exercise, deep breathing, discipline, peace of mind all contribute towards better immunity

Representative Image

As the city marks International Yoga Day today, June 21, it is time to watch how the globe practises the ancient and indigenous art of yoga. It is a moment of pride and it is stirring to see pictures of practitioners across the globe—some of them yoga aficionados, others enthusiastic novices—doing their moves together as they pay homage to a discipline that gives one so much, mentally and physically.

In Mumbai, there are a number of celebrations. Many yoga classes and venues where yoga is taught must have done something extra special today. Certain sessions have been held in the open in parks and on the beach.

There are several lectures and special programmes on, even as you read this, pointing to the immense benefits beyond the physical of this practise.

As we stand on the cusp of a swell in Coronavirus cases, physical exercise, deep breathing, discipline, peace of mind all contribute towards better immunity. Yet, yoga classes inside gyms, closed halls, centres but emphasise safety.

Practitioners must bring their own mats or general mats on which to do yoga must be sanitised after every session and wiped clean. Though yoga is best done outdoors, it is held in closed rooms, sometimes even sacrilegiously air-conditioned. One has to see that if there are windows, these must be opened and ACs off to keep air circulating. While one cannot wear masks in practice, at least have them at hand for pre- and post-sessions. Doctors have repeatedly stressed that masks must be worn again in a hills ’n’ valleys COVID scenario. Do wash hands before and after sessions. The management must ensure classes are not impossibly crowded, restricting entry so that at least some distance is maintained between practitioners. We need to tweak our yoga practice in these times and a ‘cautionasana’ must rule.