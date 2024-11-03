For a while now, we have seen political leaders from across the spectrum using demeaning words when it comes to women

Shiv Sena (UBT) logo. Pic/Official Twitter account

A significant controversy erupted after a Shiv Sena (UBT) leader called a Shinde Sena candidate contesting the Mumbadevi Assembly constituency ‘imported maal’. The person targeted with the maal jibe is a woman. While the leader has apologised, besides clarifying and claiming his statement was twisted, the firestorm has highlighted how important it is to choose words wisely.

For a while now, we have seen political leaders from across the spectrum using demeaning words when it comes to women. While they always claim to be misinterpreted and apologise when things escalate, one has to wonder why these slips of the tongue occur when they are talking about women. From ‘damaged goods’ to ‘painted women’ the slips seem to be never ending.

While all the accused will defend themselves vociferously, one cannot help but think statements like these stem from thinking that women are property or goods. What does ‘goods’ imply? That they belong to someone. This is the thinking when one traces the roots of why such slurs are being used, sometimes, speakers do not even realise that these are slurs as the abuse has been mainstreamed or normalised in their minds.

There are supporters who think all these remarks are extremely amusing and those who are offended are reading too much into it or making mountains out of molehills. This again is ‘normalising’ an offensive and insulting narrative. There is even greater onus on people in public life to choose what to say with caution and great patience. Just because polls mean a pressure cooker atmosphere, this is no reason or excuse to demean. Even as apologies are given, we must introspect about entrenched attitudes.