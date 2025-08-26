Ad hoc rates are stated, and there is absolutely no logic as to why this sum has been charged

In a recent crackdown against the parking mafia in Malad’s Malwani area, the police have arrested a key accused, while another is on the run. The issue came to light following the murder of a 27-year-old Ola driver, allegedly by the mafia. According to sources, the mafia had turned the entire Lagoon Road into their personal fiefdom, seizing government land, converting it into illegal parking lots, and forcing thousands of autorickshaw drivers, car drivers and owners to cough up money. Each vehicle was charged R30 daily, with mafia henchmen threatening drivers with beatings if they refused.

In a recent crackdown against the parking mafia in Malad’s Malwani area, the police have arrested a key accused, while another is on the run. The issue came to light following the murder of a 27-year-old Ola driver, allegedly by the mafia. According to sources, the mafia had turned the entire Lagoon Road into their personal fiefdom, seizing government land, converting it into illegal parking lots, and forcing thousands of autorickshaw drivers, car drivers and owners to cough up money. Each vehicle was charged R30 daily, with mafia henchmen threatening drivers with beatings if they refused.

A police source said they installed CCTV cameras to keep a watch and ensure no driver escaped their extortion net. During the investigation, when the police raided a spot, they found the CCTV footage missing and that the alleged accused had escaped with the hard drive disk.

This is an extreme case with criminals ruling the roost in this space. Authorities should also take note of so many illegal parking schemes or lots operating in the city. There are several parking lots that have these unregistered touts, who have appropriated the space and bully vehicle owners.

Ad hoc rates are stated, and there is absolutely no logic as to why this sum has been charged. Sometimes, some kind of receipt is given, but even these may not have any legal sanction.

The point is that people find it difficult to discern what is legal or illegal. Then there is also the fact that there is a space crunch, desperation to find a parking space and the convenience and sheer relief of finding somewhere to park. Yet, it is up to our leaders to weed out scamsters making money/extorting people through these illegal parking places. We need a crackdown and complete permanent obliteration of this menace.