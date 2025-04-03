Investigation exposes how all possible loopholes inside airports—from entry to immigration—were exploited to traffic illegal immigrants

The Crime Branch has identified several security loopholes at the Mumbai airport and submitted a report to the agencies concerned. Representation pic

The Mumbai Crime Branch has discovered a large-scale illegal immigration network that helped transport at least 80 Indian nationals to the United States via unauthorised or ‘dunki’ routes. The racket came to light following a complaint and concerns raised by airport authorities. During their probe, the Crime Branch identified several security loopholes at the airport and submitted a report to the agencies concerned, urging stricter measures. Officials also suspect that complicity within certain airport departments may have enabled these travellers to cross immigration with ease.

Ajit Puri, alleged human trafficker and brains behind illegal immigration network. Pic/Sources

According to sources, the network has been active for the past three years and is allegedly operated by one of India’s biggest human traffickers, Ajit Puri, along with five other agents. Investigations have revealed that the accused used forged visas to send individuals to Canada, Turkey, the UAE and Poland before they illegally entered the US. According to the Crime Branch, Puri has at least 15 cases registered against him and comes from a well-to-do family but has had a criminal mindset for a long time. Officials claimed that he made a huge amount of money from this racket and has at least six girlfriends.

The underlings

Apart from him, the Crime Branch has arrested five more accused, while four remain absconding. The arrested individuals have been identified as Roushan Dudhwadkar, Sanjay Chavan, Sudhir Sawant, R P Singh, and Raju Chaya alias Imtiaz. Each accused had a specific role, ranging from procuring passports from Canada and altering passport photos using specialised software, to coordinating with passengers at the airport and guiding them through each step of the process.



Each arrested accused had a specific role, ranging from procuring passports from Canada and altering passport photos, to coordinating with passengers at the airport. Representation Pic/iStock

Officials revealed that one of the accused would also book a flight ticket for himself on a different airline scheduled to depart after the passenger’s Canada-bound flight. He would remain at the airport, using AirPods to provide real-time instructions to the traveller.

Officials stated that most of those trafficked had travelled using forged visas. The investigation uncovered a sophisticated system in which the agents first identified individuals willing to pay between R30 to R60 lakh for illegal immigration. These details were then shared with associates in Canada, who found an Indian passport holder with a valid visa of at least six months.

“The agents would then conduct an auction for the selected passport, sending it back to India via courier. The photo on the original passport was carefully replaced with that of the person attempting to travel illegally, creating what is known as a ‘photo-changed passport’ or PC passport,” an officer privy to investigating has revealed.

Travellers were instructed to carry two envelopes—one with the original passport and a fake visa and another with the PC passport, a valid visa and a fake boarding pass, Agents trained them on how to respond to airport officials, ensuring they remained confident and avoided suspicion.

The racketeers’ modus operandi

Here is a step-by-step breakdown of how the syndicate dodged agencies and the loopholes identified by the Crime Branch.



Airport entry and check-In

At the airport, passengers initially present their original passport, original tickets, and fake visa to clear CISF security and complete airline check-in. Since CISF lacks a system to verify visa authenticity, they only check whether the passport and ticket match the traveller before allowing them to proceed.



Baggage counter

At the airline’s baggage counter, the passenger presents the PC passport, which contains a valid visa and original tickets. Sources revealed that airlines do not have full access to passport details but verify documents using UV lights. Since the passport itself is genuine and only the photo is altered, the forgery remains undetected. “The airlines have a mechanism to check whether a visa is valid or not, so passengers are always instructed to present a photo-changed passport with a valid visa. Once this check is cleared, the airline issues a boarding pass,” an officer explained.

Immigration check

Before reaching immigration, the passenger hides the PC passport, visa and the airline-issued boarding pass. At the immigration counter, they present their original passport since immigration officers have the tools to verify passport authenticity. However, immigration does not have a system to confirm whether the visa and boarding pass are valid. Sources revealed that airport agents guided passengers to specific immigration counters, ensuring they approached the most favourable officers. The immigration officer only checks the passport, fake visa and fake boarding pass, which pass the UV light test, and allows the passenger to proceed.



Final switch and boarding

Once past immigration, the passenger switches back to the PC passport and uses a rubber-stamp duplicate of the immigration seal to finalise the deception. The forged stamp is then disposed of before boarding the flight. Sources revealed that during disposal, the agent ensures that no ink from the fake stamp touches the traveller’s hands. Additionally, a R10 coin is attached to the stamp using chewing gum to increase its weight, ensuring it sinks properly and does not resurface.



Donkey route

Upon arrival in Canada, another agent facilitates travellers’ illegal entry into the US via the ‘donkey route’ for an additional fee of $8000. Sources have revealed that, given the scale and complexity of the operation, US officials have expressed interest in collaborating with the Mumbai Crime Branch on further investigations.