This award-winning TC is fiercely determined to nab those cheating the system

Representation pic

Never fail to buy a ticket before boarding a train

A head ticket checker (TC) with the Central Railway (CR) set a new record for the CR suburban network recently, catching 202 passengers without valid tickets or with irregular ones in a single day. She collected Rs 55,210 in fines, surpassing a colleague’s previous record of 150 cases set just days earlier.

The TC’s day began at 6.48 am from Kharghar and continued till 3.30 pm. If time is to be taken into account, a violator is caught almost every 2.5 minutes. However, apart from individuals, she also caught groups of between two and seven ticketless passengers.

This award-winning TC is fiercely determined to nab those cheating the system. Her attitude has even earned her requests from passengers to conduct checks during peak hours. Beyond collecting fines, she ensures ticketless travellers vacate seats for others.

While our report focussed on a woman doing her job extremely well, it is important to see the larger picture—an enormous number of commuters travelling without tickets, or with the wrong ones or deliberately occupying the wrong compartments. We are not even talking about peak hours where checking is next to impossible.

There are instances where a certain TC claims to have collected an astronomical sum in fines only for another of his or her colleagues to surpass that figure. While the employees are conscientious, the ticketless commuters have to hold a mirror to themselves.

The deceit which this is deceit because you think you can get away with it, needs to end. Commuters are quick to blame the Railways when the service errs or falls short for some reason. It is time to keep their end of the bargain; do not take free rides, trying to slip past the TC and the system. Honesty and adherence to rules count for something.