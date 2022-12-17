Not seeing the wood for the trees

How we react to a shocking crime says a lot about how misplaced our priorities are, and why they must change

Women continue finding it hard to take public transport or walk down a street without fear of being molested, teased, or insulted in some manner. Representational pic

We know what ‘manels’ are—those all-male panels of so-called experts or participants at events who pretend that women with opinions don’t exist. They are mocked on social media routinely, but don’t seem to faze organisers of these conferences who cheerfully continue to publicise more of them every other month. For some reason, they come to my mind whenever a significant crime against any woman starts to generate headlines.

It happened a few weeks ago, with a case I don’t want to give more life to by describing. It was horrific even by the appalling standards we have all grown used to, and the only thing that a great many people had to say in response involved societal norms, the right kind of behaviour, and what religious beliefs the perpetrator subscribed to.

I have given up trying to convince people that India is no country for women. There is never an attempt to engage with this accusation (because that is what it is inadvertently treated as), and it is almost always met with howls of disapproval. There is an unwritten rule among a significant number of us, that the obvious cannot be spoken out loud. To criticise any aspect of the self-proclaimed world’s most amazing country is to be anti-national; an outlier who wilfully refuses to toe the official line.

And yet, time and again, this statement is backed by data for anyone who chooses to scratch the surface. In 2021, India ranked 148 out of 170 countries in the Women, Peace And Security Index for very good reasons. Two years before that report, a survey conducted by the Thomson Reuters Foundation labelled India more dangerous for women than Afghanistan, Syria and Saudi Arabia, prompting an army of countrymen to scream at their mobile devices in anger. Naturally, our National Commission for Women rejected the survey outright.

Also Read: Community-themed space a welcome move

We should all look a little more closely at what the National Commission for Women really does. We should look at statements made by ministers reportedly tasked with making sure women feel safe and ask ourselves why they are silent as often as they are. We should reconsider how we react to statements by the Ministry of Women and Child Development that refer to such surveys as efforts ‘to malign the nation and draw attention away from real improvements seen in recent years’. They reveal a significant departure from reality, and an inability to understand what women in India go through on a regular basis.

There comes a point in every nation’s history where citizens sit back and realise they have reached a point of crisis. For most women in India, that point was reached a long time ago, when they realised they couldn’t walk down most streets in the cities, towns, or villages they live in, after sunset. This isn’t normal, despite what the many patriots who now allegedly walk among us may say on WhatsApp. This isn’t something that can be swept under the rug just because it makes Indian men look like degenerate, sexually repressed beings. It is a problem with no hope of real solutions because it isn’t being acknowledged.

A crime that ought to have shocked us into re-assessing domestic violence was ignored because it was easier for so many of us to attack aspects of the criminal’s life that had no bearing on the real issue. It’s why we ask women to choose what they wear carefully, instead of asking men to respect the choices women make for themselves. That is why we have men controlling every aspect of women’s bodies, much as they have since the dawn of time, and men laying down rules that do nothing to solve the problem. It’s why our mothers, sisters, and daughters will continue finding it hard to take public transport, walk down a street, or jog in a park without fear of being molested, teased, or insulted in some manner.

I have little hope that things will change, if reactions to these crimes are anything to go by. What I do look forward to is the possibility of more female voices being brought to the fore, even if suggesting this makes a few men risk being labelled ‘woke’. There’s nothing ‘woke’ about recognising that half this country comprises women and they deserve the right to live without fear in a society that refuses to acknowledge the danger they experience. It’s not feminism, or virtue-signalling, or anything else that can make these ‘manels’ redundant. It’s just common sense.

When he isn’t ranting about all things Mumbai, Lindsay Pereira can be almost sweet. He tweets @lindsaypereira

Send your feedback to mailbag@mid-day.com

The views expressed in this column are the individual’s and don’t represent those of the paper

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal

Midday Syndication • This is our original content. Please fill up the form for authorized use of the content. NEW CUSTOMER EXISTING CUSTOMER New Customer Info Name Mr. Mrs. Miss Ms. Dr. Contact Number +213 +376 +244 +1264 +1268 +54 +374 +297 +61 +43 +994 +1242 +973 +880 +1246 +375 +32 +501 +229 +1441 +975 +591 +387 +267 +55 +673 +359 +226 +257 +855 +237 +1 +238 +1345 +236 +56 +86 +57 +269 +242 +682 +506 +385 +53 +90392 +357 +42 +45 +253 +1809 +1809 +593 +20 +503 +240 +291 +372 +251 +500 +298 +679 +358 +33 +594 +689 +241 +220 +7880 +49 +233 +350 +30 +299 +1473 +590 +671 +502 +224 +245 +592 +509 +504 +852 +36 +354 +91 +62 +98 +964 +353 +972 +39 +1876 +81 +962 +7 +254 +686 +850 +82 +965 +996 +856 +371 +961 +266 +231 +218 +417 +370 +352 +853 +389 +261 +265 +60 +960 +223 +356 +692 +596 +222 +269 +52 +691 +373 +377 +976 +1664 +212 +258 +95 +264 +674 +977 +31 +687 +64 +505 +227 +234 +683 +672 +670 +47 +968 +680 +507 ew+675 +595 +51 +63 +48 +351 +1787 +974 +262 +40 +7 +250 +378 +239 +966 +221 +381 +248 +232 +65 +421 +386 +677 +252 +27 +34 +94 +290 +1869 +1758 +249 +597 +268 +46 +41 +963 +886 +7 +66 +228 +676 +1868 +216 +90 +7 +993 +1649 +688 +256 +380 rab+971 +598 +7 +678 +379 +58 +84 +1284 +1340 +681 +969 +967 +260 +263 Email Address line 1 Address line 2 Address line 3 City Postal Code Country Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of The Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote D'ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Existing Customer Info Contact Email Address Nature of the client Book publisher Documentary / Filmmaker Television showmaker Other Category Quantity Cost For Book Publishers Single 6,500 Pack of 5 22,000 Pack of 10 35,000 Pack of 20 55,000 Category Quantity Cost For Documentary / Filmmaker Single 20,000 Pack of 5 50,000 Pack of 10 80,000 Pack of 20 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality SD HD 4K Duration 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s Cost 20,000 30,000 40,000 60,000 80,000 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality Cost Duration SD 30s 20,000 30-90s 30,000 HD 30s 40,000 30-90s 60,000 4K 30s 80,000 30-90s 1,20,000 When you need it by Captcha Answer * Captcha Code 0 + 3 Submit Request