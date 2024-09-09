Palghar complex must be accessible to all

Now there is hope for identifying and nurturing sporting talent in Palghar and the allocation of funds is a real boost

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP has said that Union Sports Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya approved a grant of R5 crore for the construction of a new sports stadium in Palghar district, according to news agency Press Trust of India.

The Lok Sabha member from Palghar district told reporters that he wrote a letter to Mandaviya last month, requesting him to consider setting up a multi-sports stadium complex and provide adequate funds for sports facilities in the tribal-dominated district. The initiative aligns with the ‘Khelo India National Programme for Development of Sports’ scheme, which supports the development of sports infrastructure at the district level, he said. It was pointed out that despite limited resources, many tribals from the area were actively participating in sports and performing well.

Now there is hope for identifying and nurturing sporting talent in Palghar and the allocation of funds is a real boost. While one agrees that the district has got a sporty fillip, much more than announcements are needed. A timeline regarding funding must be provided.

Then, when the money is in, the stadium and infra must also be built in such a way that there is accent on quality. It also needs to be holistic planning and long-term vision at inception. The entire stadium must be built with adjunct amenities such as changing rooms, rest rooms, showers, drinking water facilities, a medical room, sturdy stands for spectators and different top-class surfaces for various sports.

Finally, one also has to look at the site itself—it should be accessible to the people so that it serves its purpose. Tapping tribals and districts is spot on, as we seek to widen the sporting net but let every single aspect be factored in, when such projects are announced and finally take off. More power to equality and

avenues for all in sport.