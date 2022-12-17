Progress is about making changes to daily lives

The proposed suburban railway station is to come up on the west side of the rail lines at a cost of Rs 119.31 crore, at the site of Thane Mental Hospital between Mulund and Thane
Once built and commissioned, the new station at Kopri is expected to take some load off the crowded Thane station (in pic). File pic
A Thane MP in a recent meeting with Central Railway officials pushed for speeding up the process to start work on the proposed station at Kopri between Thane and Mulund. Groundwork for the project, subject of talks since 2004, has not yet been laid. There has been a meeting to fast-track this effort, stated a report in this paper.
The proposed suburban railway station is to come up on the west side of the rail lines at a cost of Rs 119.31 crore, at the site of Thane Mental Hospital between Mulund and Thane.
It is disappointing that the project has been stalled at the talks stage and groundwork has not even started. If this is going to decongest the saturated Thane station, work should begin. This stalling and other problems escalate costs of projects, then, there are objections to the costs. Some other infra may have come up through the years, and the facility gets scotched.
Given the challenging crowds, and the rush of commuters on our railways, every effort has to be made to ease life for those travelling through the
Central suburbs.
When grandiose plans are drawn up about projects, coconuts broken and political hoardings everywhere scream about new amenities, it is important to keep an eye on smaller, local amenities.
Progress is not all about connecting cities, super highways, or even bullet trains. Progress is about making changes to people’s daily lives, small steps that transform something as routine as quotidian commutes so that there is less stress and frustration.
We do not want to see practical and necessary projects pushed on the backburner, caught between wrangling or simply stopped because of apathy. Real will, empathy for people problems and a genuine urge to see things get off the table and on to the ground, however ‘small’ they may seem, is part of good governance.