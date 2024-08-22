Breaking News
Protests can be hard hitting without being shrill

Protests can be hard-hitting without being shrill

Updated on: 22 August,2024 06:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Editorial |

When cacophony takes precedence, the law-and-order machinery is called in and all is forgotten in the ensuing situation

Protest gathers steam at Shivaji Park. Pic/Shadab Khan

There have been several key takeaways from the protest marches and demonstrations held in Mumbai, seeking justice in the Kolkata rape-murder case.


A sharp focus on the case made the protests meaningful. While anger was palpable, we saw that people did not allow marches to deteriorate into shouting matches or chaos where the cause was lost in all the noise. When cacophony takes precedence, the law-and-order machinery is called in and all is forgotten in the ensuing situation.



The banners and posters people carried were not incendiary. They in fact, had well-crafted slogans—many of which asked the right questions like: ‘If she cannot feel safe in a hospital, where else?’ These were thought-provoking questions that were a wake-up call. Many tackled the larger issue of crime against girls and women. Hard-hitting and yet restrained in shrillness, clever, pointed and trenchant when it came to vandalism and alleged cover-ups, the point about women’s safety came through well.


There were many in the protests, both men and women who spoke out about the general scenario. Dignified doctors threw light on the medical profession and the pressures under which they work. While professional pressure is one aspect that comes with the job, there is the reality of working in an atmosphere where one fears attacks by relatives of patients. Trainee doctors face a paucity of facilities from a place to rest or even hygienic toilets. When these young docs are working 24 and even 36 hours, these are absolute basics. Many shared the lack of security at medical facilities. All this was highlighted in an air of discipline and decorum, which elicited a good response. Citizens passing by were also keen on listening. A well-thought-out protest march or rally, highlighting the cause, gets it spot on.

