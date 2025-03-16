Early in my career, I learnt that the best way not to get distracted by landmarks was to not look at the scoreboard; Sachin Baby must have been left wondering about his shot

Kerala’s Sachin Baby, who missed his century by two runs v Vidarbha in the Ranji final on February 28. Pic/PTI

The domestic first-class season ended with Vidarbha winning the Ranji Trophy for the third time in the last 10 years or so. This win, as well as Kerala’s entry in the final of the Ranji Trophy, indicates how cricket has developed all over the country. Kerala skipper Sachin Baby will forever be wondering if he could have taken his team past the Vidarbha total in the first innings had he not played the shot he did. Very early in my career, I learnt that the best way not to get distracted by impending landmarks was to not look at the scoreboard at all. Simply bat sessions and the runs will automatically follow. If the batter is aware of a landmark, then there is a tendency to try and reach it immediately and so the wrong shot selection is made. If Sachin Baby had not known he was on 98, would he have played the shot that resulted in him getting caught in the deep? Would he have knocked the ball around and picked up runs as he had been doing so patiently all through that innings till that last death shot? Only he can answer that.

Well done to the teams

That said, congratulations to Vidarbha, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir for their superb performances in this year’s Ranji Trophy, a tournament that was once won by the metro cities and big name states, is now being dominated by the so-called smaller states and that is where the future of Indian cricket is. The money that the IPL has brought in the financial strength to Indian cricket and made the sport a very good career option. That is the chief reason why parents, if they see a spark in their child, are encouraging their children to take up the sport. Local language commentary and wonderful TV coverage has spread the game into the interiors as well and today the Indian cricket team is a true representation of the country than of some cities as used to be the case till maybe the turn of the century.

Watch the Masters today

And if you think cricket is a good career option then also look at the International Masters League, where those who have hung up their international boots are showing they still have the competitive juice in them to enthral and bring back golden memories of their halcyon days.

Sachin versus Lara on a Sunday evening when the Indian Masters take on the West Indies Masters for the title. What more could a cricket lover ask for?

