The man, allegedly attacked his mother with a sickle on her neck following which she collapsed and died, the police officer said

Representation Pic

Listen to this article Reining in anger is a societal responsibility x 00:00

A Thane man allegedly killed his 55-year-old mother after a fight with her over not serving him tasty food. The incident occurred over the weekend evening. The woman and her son used to have frequent quarrels over domestic issues, and there is a possibility that rage has been building over time, with the food being the latest trigger.

The man, allegedly attacked his mother with a sickle on her neck following which she collapsed and died, the police officer said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This report comes after another shocking incident about a woman punching her husband on the nose for not taking her on a visit to Dubai. He bled from his nose and died.

These are two recent incidents but we see more like these, children killing parents or grandparents because of being refused to go to a movie perhaps.

While there may be much that is not known about these cases, the overall picture is that we are becoming extremely short fused. Frustration, stress and rage is boiling over leading to extreme actions.

Arguments and altercations which may be trivial or can be resolved easily are leading to dangerous reactions. Is there a sense of entitlement? Tremendous impatience?

Also read: Mumbai: Green toll for vehicles using Aarey Road soon

That may very well be true but overall, we have to impress upon all the sanctity of human life. While some of these may be accidents, it has led to grave and unforeseen tragedy, the way people have reacted is unacceptable.

Much more work needs to be done when it comes to appropriate behaviour. Putting life on a pedestal. Children must realise that it is alright at times, to be told ‘no’, it is an apt response. A quick fix is not always the right solution in an instantaneous world. Ingrain this in schools and behaviour at home for kids, so that they grow up with these as part of the value system. A second of rage, a lifetime of regret and if not that, of punishment.