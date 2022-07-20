Request for no roof shows citizen’s concerns

It is a pointer to how the nooks and crannies, structures with covers or lesser visibility become a haven for anti-social elements of all kinds

Representative Image

It is a request that has eyebrows going up in surprise. A report in this paper said that as it constructed a foot overbridge (FOB) at Mahim station, the railways moved to the next leg of the project which was to install a roof. Locals though told authorities that they were ready to brave the rain and scorching heat. Yet, they did not want a roof over the bridge. This is because the closed space, where visibility is cut, will draw in hawkers, also drug addicts and peddlers and anti-social elements.

The authorities have acceded to this request as of now, and responding to the concern showed that even they feel there is merit in these worries. It is a pointer to how the nooks and crannies, structures with covers or lesser visibility become a haven for anti-social elements of all kinds. Vagrants, thieves abound here, and illegal activity is rife, away from public eyes. While no method is foolproof or can stop crime completely, we need some measures that, if not prevent, diminish this or help in detection.

Camera surveillance must be extensive and of the sharpest quality. While this is mainly a reactive measure, the presence of so many cameras can also prove to be a deterrence for any nefarious activity.

Well lit infra, especially bridges, subways, street corners, bus stops, are an absolute must. This is also to make the space safe for women who may be walking through these dimly lit paths at night or very early in the morning. As equal citizens, they have as much right to negotiate public spaces safely as anybody else.

Quick action when genuine complaints are made is necessary. Then a plan must be in place so that the space does not return to status quo. The no roof above our heads is a telling request on the current state.