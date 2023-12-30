Staffers should be well-informed and trained to tell people what to do to avoid exacerbating an already fraught situation

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Ring in new year in a manner that is respectful to all x 00:00

The new year vibe is pervasive as the last weekend of the year is upon us. The party-hearty are going to be everywhere across streets, congregating at hotels, bars, pubs and homes, all ringing in the new year in a way best suited to them.

Safety is crucial, not just for one’s own sake but that of others too. A smooth evacuation procedure must be in place at all facilities. Station a sufficient number of security personnel on premises to ensure you create a safe space. Firefighting systems must be functional and exit areas demarcated and indicated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Staffers should be well-informed and trained to tell people what to do to avoid exacerbating an already fraught situation.

New Year is synonymous with alcohol, buzzing crowds and adrenalin, but this mix also has the potential to combust. Hold that liquor, you do not need to get smashed to enjoy yourself. The coolest are the ones, in fact, who are fully aware, most in check and understand that one can ring in another year in a way that is respectful to all.

Women’s access to public spaces is paramount. They can and have been caught up in crowds and, then become objects of lewd remarks and groping.

That is why CCTV surveillance needs to be sharp. Police patrols are a good preventive measure but given the numbers, they may not always be as effective. It is up to the people not to indulge in criminal behaviour excused as a lark on New Year’s Day. Remember the roads belong as much to one half of the population as much as the other.

Show remarkable restraint and know your limits. Hire drivers if you are going to drink because you cannot be behind the wheel. The best way to bring in the new year is with dignity. Make that the resounding score of 2024.