Several persons have attributed this to the heavy redevelopment in the area. Earlier, they claimed that there were small buildings. Now, towers have filled up the space and the sewage lines are unable to handle this

Atmaram Kamble outside his general store in Kannamwar Nagar

Listen to this article Sort out sewage issue plaguing Kannamwar Nagar x 00:00

Choked sewage lines in Vikhroli’s Kannamwar Nagar spell misery for locals, according to a report in this paper. The sewage is now spreading onto the roads and spreading its stench in the area. This problem began a few years ago. Locals say they have filed complaints sporadically, there is some respite for days and then, back to status quo, or status woe in this case.

Several persons have attributed this to the heavy redevelopment in the area. Earlier, they claimed that there were small buildings. Now, towers have filled up the space and the sewage lines are unable to handle this.

ADVERTISEMENT

This colony developed after 1960. The buildings then were three to four floors high. The sewage lines were designed to serve those buildings. In the past few years, however, redevelopment has replaced the old buildings with tall towers. Even now, around seven buildings are being redeveloped. But the sewerage remains old, which is probably causing the system to clog, a resident has been quoted in the report.

Different agencies are passing the buck. It is evident that solutions are temporary and the real problem needs to be rooted out.

With sewerage water seeping out and a general stench, it is unbearable for residents. These conditions impact every aspect of everyday life. It is easy to dismiss this as trivial, but it is not. Consider the huge risk of the spread of disease and the possibility of a huge outbreak looms.

Upgrade and overhaul the system and make it such so that it withstands the pressure of more persons with the booming construction. This is also a lesson about how our infra is lagging behind, compared to all the new housing sprouting all over the city. Those green-flagging these projects need to ensure enough infra to withstand the pressure. This has been said enough times, and yet, we see challenges crop up time and again. A permanent or long-term solution is needed.