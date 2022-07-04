Staying safe should be our monsoon mantra

Yet, as citizens, we, too, need to gear up for when the weather throws us a curveball, we need to bat with aplomb

After a fairly subdued June, rain-wise, we are seeing the monsoon gathering momentum with the weather bureau now cautioning about heavy rain days. Expect the entire package that comes in with a Mumbai monsoon, waterlogging and so many other challenges.

We need and must hold the authorities to account when we have to, showing up pre-monsoon promises and whether they were just placatory or turned out to be true. Yet, as citizens, we, too, need to gear up for when the weather throws us a curveball, we need to bat with aplomb.

Leave home to get to your destination earlier than usual. Traffic snarls compounded in the rain means delays. One avoids frustration, increased blood pressure and even road rage when factoring in these aspects and timing wisely and well. If sudden downpours take one by surprise, that is probably excusable, but otherwise tweaks in schedule should ensure a smoother commute and more peace of mind.

Good discipline on roads whether pedestrian or vehicle driver is another must for this season. Pedestrians must also keep a watch out for slippery pavements, loose stones, deep cavities on roads and sidewalks, mounds of mud that can become extremely difficult to negotiate. Appropriate footwear and apparel sounds banal almost but is such an important part of safety in this season.

Pushing and shoving at bus stops, haring on station platforms and down the stairs to catch trains are doubly dangerous because the chances of falling yourself or making somebody else do so are very high. Some semblance of queues and good conduct is the order of these days.

In the end, check all electric appliances, building wiring and look at every warning and prediction before venturing out. Let’s go through this slippery season with discipline and great respect for all.