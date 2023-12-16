Thuggery by train commuters must be nipped in the bud

Signboards and addressing commuters over the system about how this bolting of doors will lead to the strictest action, will help, too

A ruckus broke out at the Badlapur railway station 70 km from Mumbai, recently, after women passengers travelling in a local train closed the doors of a ladies’ compartment from inside so as to keep new passengers out. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials intervened, but stern action would be taken against the women passengers concerned. This is surely an ‘escalation’ and a dangerous one at that, over fights breaking out over passengers not allowing others to board a compartment during rush hour.

Passengers in the north-end ladies’ compartment of a 7.19 am CSMT-bound fast local bolted the doors from inside before it reached the Badlapur railway station on the Central Railway route. Women commuters waiting on the platform could not get in, and several passengers were thumping on the door to get in. The doors opened only after police intervention.

There must be strict action against the women who initiated this as it will set a very unfortunate precedent, if the culprits go scot-free. It can lead to absolute chaos if commuters feel emboldened to emulate this and we see a similar, bolt-and-bar situation at other stations. Imagine if a crowd waiting to get inside a train finds doors locked. There will be terrible and very dangerous rage and desperation which, because of the crush on platforms, can lead to an extremely tragic scenario.

We need to nip this train thuggery in the bud by alerting police, at once. From holding ‘seats’ to muscling one’s way to window seats, forming groups who use numbers to intimidate and claim space within bogeys, this is a long-standing problem that needs to be addressed in a non-negotiable way.

Signboards and addressing commuters over the system about how this bolting of doors will lead to the strictest action, will help, too.