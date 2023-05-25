Some orders from the CM and in circulars say that those in charge must ensure there is shade and water for constables deployed on roads. The circular also asked senior officers to ensure that every traffic policeman gets clean drinking water and wears a cap while on duty during the afternoon hours

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Traffic cops must be protected from the blazing sun x 00:00

With Mumbai in the throes of a scorching summer, some of those who have to bear the brunt of the soaring mercury are the city traffic police. Officials have taken note of the toll the heat is taking and in some measure of relief for our men and women in uniform, the traffic police on Saturday began to install temporary tents for cops.

Earlier this week, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde had directed the Mumbai police commissioner not to put any traffic constable above the age of 55 on duty on the city’s roads.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some orders from the CM and in circulars say that those in charge must ensure there is shade and water for constables deployed on roads. The circular also asked senior officers to ensure that every traffic policeman gets clean drinking water and wears a cap while on duty during the afternoon hours.

If not already implemented, this should be done double quick. Climate change, though environmentalists are battling hard to combat this, has already seen cities getting unbearably hot. We have to ensure the working conditions of cops on our roads are humane. Tents should be made available across the metropolis as well as drinking water and caps and police personnel should have access to restrooms.

Also read: We all must strive to preserve the environment

We have seen that heat-related discomfort or illness cannot be dismissed as temporary. Recently, we witnessed heat-related deaths at an awards function. The shocking tragedy is a huge warning signal that tells us that we need to factor in heat safety when working, commuting or spending long hours outside in the sun.

Our traffic cops whose jobs, by their very nature mean many hours outside, need to be protected from the blazing sun, at least in some obvious, practical and very fundamental ways. Thumbs up to this action, but make it widespread and effective.