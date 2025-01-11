Trump Towers and Sound of Mu-sikh

The trend is relatively new here—we have Singham Returns and re-returns—this is different from SRK and Bhai re-returning as themselves in all the roles they play

An old trend in movie making is the sequel, the second part and the third part of a movie. The many sequels that follow, can lead to a franchise, and then go onto become a Universe, like Marvel, Stallone, Schwarzenegger and Spiderman have all partaken of this “partial reinvention of the wheel”. Producers hope to cash in on a formula, without having to put in all the work of the original. They create a basic scenario, and a recurring lead protagonist, and have a revolving door of antagonists. The makers of Die Hard decided that Bruce Willis would hunt down terrorists in skyscrapers, airports, around New York, etc etc. Rocky’s opponents just got bigger and meaner.

The trend is relatively new here—we have Singham Returns and re-returns—this is different from SRK and Bhai re-returning as themselves in all the roles they play. 2025 promises a slew of films, mostly sequels, and adaptations of South films—the new trend in movie making. If a film does not have a number after it, it’s not worth mentioning—Baaghi 8, Sree 5, Bhool Bhoolaiya 18. Even Hollywood has its fair share of sequels, Gladiator 2, albeit 24 years later and of course Fast and Furious may have its 29th instalment now that Vin Diesel and the Rock have kissed and made-up.

I’m suggesting that all films, even originals or strand-alones should have a one after it. This tells audiences, that the film is so good that the second part is in the planning stage. As a first time filmmaker and producer, I too would like to present a palette of films that will light up the year, some originals and some sequels, some collaborations with Hollywood.

Here are some of my offerings:

Trump Towers 1- The Storm. This is an adventure franchise that I produced in 2020. the action takes place in a skyscraper called Trump Towers, which has been taken over by Mexican immigrants—they climb over the wall enveloping the tower and illegally occupy all 44 floors. Gringo, Harpo, Chico, Hayek, Cruz, Bardem, are the terrorists, while the main villain is Banderas—a female FBI agent Stormy Daniels, while on a routine check, finds herself in the heat of battle.

My next two installments Trump Towers 2-Biden His Time, and Trump Tower 3-Further Biden His Time, were follow-ups to the original, but I ran out of finances, and was unable to find a distributor.

The fourth part, Trump Towers 4- First Felon is all set for release. Here’s the synopsis—The year is 2026, the action shifts from Trump Towers to the White House, the Oval Office specifically. Prezzie Wezzie Trumpie Wumpie has been finally convicted, of his felonies, and is set to go to jail, but using his immense powers of pomp and persuasion, he convinces the courts to let him WFH (work from home). And so, he avoids going to jail, but certain forces want him behind bars, and he is kidnapped from the Oval Office and held in a unnamed, undetectable destination. The main antagonist is Banderas jr, son of Banderas, the villain from Trump Towers 1, who was thrown off the skyscraper by Stormy Daniels and is back for revenge. Prezzie Wezzie has to hire the services of a space rocket wizard Felon Musk and a social media whiz Mark Suckerberg to save him.

My next film, a musical drama that should go on the floors soon, is called Sound of Mu-Sikh. Trudeau Singh Toor, is like a male Mrs Doubtfire, who can cook, clean, chauffeur, be a bodyguard, dance, sing, play guitar, just do anything that a child requires. He is hired by Chak De Singh a Canadian-Indian politician to look after his ten kids of varying ages—Lucky, Unlucky, NotSoLucky, CouldBeLucky, ShouldBeLucky, TuTohLucky, TuTohUnlucky, OyeSoLucky, LuckyUnlucky and Oi Teri.

The songs include Trudeau-Re-Mi, Oye I Have Confidence, Edel Why, My Favourite Things, Changa hai and of course the title song, The Sound of Mu-Sikh.

Obviously, Chandigarh and Canada are my main two markets. Please come watch, dear reader.

Rahul daCunha is an adman, theatre director/playwright, photographer and traveller. Reach him at rahul.dacunha@mid-day.com