Visarjan vans = perfect solution to existing problem

In a bid to enhance convenience and reduce crowding during Ganeshotsav 2024 festivities, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has decided to introduce mobile vehicles fitted with water tanks to facilitate the immersion of idols, reported the Press Trust of India.

This initiative aims to provide a more accessible and streamlined immersion experience for residents. The new mobile vehicle units will travel to various localities, allowing citizens to immerse idols, eliminating the need to visit crowded immersion spots.

Six vehicles will be operated on the key immersion days, post the first day of the festival which is September 7. The vehicles will be operated on September 8, 12, and 14. Each mobile unit is fitted with a water tank where devotees can perform the immersion before the idol’s remnants are transferred to designated artificial lakes and other immersion sites.

This is a visionary initiative and may very well bring a huge change in the immersion landscape not just in Thane, but the city as well. Thane can lead the way and if all goes well and immersion days are smoother and the public response welcoming, this may become a blueprint for elsewhere, too.

While the idea and intent is good, proper groundwork must be done so that this fulfils the aim of its inception. First, the routes of the mobile immersion vans must be carefully planned. Signage must alert people to mobile immersion van arrivals or where it would pass by or be stationed at a certain point in time. It should also be fully equipped to carry out the function that it is supposed to, which is facilitating immersion.

Any initiative that helps decongest roads during a joyful but challenging festival is laudable. In an extremely mobile world, the immersion amenity may work very well but we must ensure there is solid background work done, to ensure this is a success.