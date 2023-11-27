We must ensure city’s lawkeepers have decent workspaces

Repairs to the said building must be undertaken without delay. It should also put the spotlight on a larger picture about the state of police stations and even chowkies across the city

The ceiling plaster of a room at a three-storey police station building in Thane city fell recently. While nobody was injured, it is a grave situation and this must trigger prompt action. This took place at the Wagle Estate police station building in Thane district, which is approximately 35 years- old. A portion of the ceiling plaster of a police inspector’s room located on the first floor fell down. The remaining portion of the ceiling was also in a dangerous condition, a report in this paper cited.

Repairs to the said building must be undertaken without delay. It should also put the spotlight on a larger picture about the state of police stations and even chowkies across the city.

Our guardians must be able to function in safety and in good structures. This means there should be enough light and air in the police station. The structure must be declared safe with inspections and repairs as and when needed. The building must be painted and present a professional exterior.

The inside must be clean and adequate for desk and police work. On the surface, these may seem trivial but they do make a discernible difference when it comes to professionalism and efficiency. Our police force cannot function in an atmosphere of trepidation within their own environment. Studies have shown that a safe, functional workplace is conducive to better results. We cannot put our cops in indifferent, dilapidated or deteriorating work spaces and then expect top class work output from them.

The govt has to look at furniture inside these spaces too. Those responsible have to look at cleanliness, toilets, fans, windows, desks and chairs so that the men and women in uniform feel cared for. This is also a moral booster for the force.